Chicago cop struck by vehicle in Humboldt Park neighborhood: police

A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday night on the West Side.

Around 8:10 p.m., police say the male officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when he was struck by the driver of the vehicle.

The officer sustained an injury to his arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No further details were immediately available.