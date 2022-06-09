Chicago cop who got into confrontation with Black woman at North Avenue Beach resigns: report

A Chicago police officer who got into a confrontation with a Black woman at North Avenue Beach last August has resigned.

This is according to the Sun-Times.

Cellphone video showed officer Bruce Dyker grabbing Nikkita Brown while she was walking her dog.

Chicago's police oversight agency passed along disciplinary recommendations to CPD in October.

Dyker has been on desk duty and resigned before formal disciplinary charges were handed down.