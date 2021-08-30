Chicago police superintendent says officer who grabbed Black woman walking dog is still on duty

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said on Monday that the police officer who confronted a Black woman walking her dog is still on duty.

Video of the officer grabbing Nikkita Brown in Lincoln Park went viral over the weekend. The video shows Brown walking her dog shortly after midnight, talking with the officer, and then the officer grabbing her and struggling with her.

Attorneys for Nikkita Brown said that other people, who were white, were also in the park but were not confronted. Attorneys called it an "obvious case of racial profiling" that resulted in "emotional trauma" because of the "brutal, unprovoked and unlawful attack."

"Things are still preliminary. What we do know was there was some closure of the beach that preceded this interaction," said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. "We have not interviewed this officer yet. COPA will be in charge of this interview."

David Brown asked for patience.

"I know it's frustrating for the public, once you've seen a viral video," he said. "Hopefully I'll get a little more facts today."

