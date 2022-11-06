Chicago cops hospitalized after collision with alleged drunk driver on Southwest Side

Two Chicago cops are in the hospital after their squad car hit an SUV near Brighton Park Sunday morning.

Police say the officers were traveling eastbound on South Archer Avenue near Western Boulevard when they hit a black SUV which turned into the officers' lane.

The driver of the SUV was originally in the westbound lane of traffic on South Archer Avenue before making left turn.

Police say the 37-year-old man driving the black SUV failed to yield. He was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital with minor injured where he is listed in good condition.

The two officers had minor injuries and are listed in good condition at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV was arrested and citations are pending. Officers believe he was under the influence of alcohol.