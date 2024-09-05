2 Chicago cops charged, stripped of police powers after Puerto Rican Fest incident

The Brief Two Chicago police officers, including a deputy chief, surrendered after being accused of reportedly damaging a vehicle during the June 7 Puerto Rican Fest in Humboldt Park. Both officers were relieved of their duties and face misdemeanor charges for criminal damage to property.



Two Chicago police officers, including a high-ranking deputy chief, have been relieved of their police powers following allegations that they reportedly damaged a vehicle during this year’s Puerto Rican Fest in Humboldt Park.

Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves, 53, and Officer Jacob Gies, 26, surrendered to authorities at the 1st District Police Station on Thursday.

According to CWB Chicago, the officers are accused of causing damage to a vehicle on June 7 during the annual Puerto Rican Fest. Both officers have been charged with criminal damage to property valued at less than $500.

Deputy Chief Nieves, who was demoted to his career service rank of Captain following the charges, faces one misdemeanor count. Officer Gies faces two misdemeanor counts of the same offense.

Roberto Nieves

The Chicago Police Department confirmed that both officers have been relieved of their police powers.

Further details of the incident have not been released.