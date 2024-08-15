2 Chicago cops, former Cook County prosecutor charged in overtime fraud scheme

Two Chicago police officers and a former Cook County assistant state’s attorney have been charged in a scheme to fraudulently collect more than $100,000 in overtime pay, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office announced on Thursday.

Officers Jason Arroyo, 40, and Edis Skrgic, 35, along with former Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Moore, 46, of McCall, Idaho, have pleaded not guilty to charges including theft of government property and official misconduct.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office alleges that Moore repeatedly – more than 100 times – called on Arroyo and Skrgic to come to the state's attorney’s office to listen to prisoner phone calls related to cases Moore was prosecuting. However, in many instances, neither officer had prior involvement in the cases. They also allegedly failed to file required reports related to the phone calls or inventory any of the recordings, which is a breach of police department policy.

The scheme allowed Arroyo and Skrgic to collect more than $100,000 in fraudulent overtime, Raoul's office alleges.

"As public servants, prosecutors and law enforcement officers must be held to a higher standard," Raoul said in a statement. "Allegations of fraud and misconduct are especially egregious, and no one is above the law."

If convicted, Arroyo, Skrgic, and Moore each face up to 30 years in prison. Moore faces additional charges of obstructing justice and official misconduct, which could add up to eight more years to her sentence.

The trio's next court appearance is set for September 17.

FOX 32 reached out to the Chicago Police Department for a statement. They said they do not comment on pending litigation.