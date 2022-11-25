Chicago cops shot at in Back of the Yards

Chicago police officers were shot at while responding to a call in Back of the Yards Thursday night.

The officers were called to the 4800 black of South Justine Street around 10:31 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a group of people standing outside and one man started shooting in the officer's direction, police say.

The group ran into a residence on the black and the officers followed. Police say one offender dropped a gun in a hallway of an apartment while running away.