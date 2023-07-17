Chicago could move forward on plans to transform motel into housing pilot program for the homeless

The Chicago City Council could move forward on plans to transform a budget motel into a housing pilot program for the homeless this week.

The council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on buying the Diplomat Motel in Lincoln Square for $2.9 million.

The plan is to set up a "stabilization" shelter in the building to transition unhoused people into permanent housing and include on-site medical and casework services.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says it expects the pilot program will be cost-effective.