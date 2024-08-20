Chicago craft brewers toast to the DNC with exclusive local beers

All things Illinois are on display this week for the Democratic National Convention, including the state’s booming craft brewing industry.

Some local breweries have teamed up with Gov. JB Pritzker’s team for a special DNC brew to highlight their work.

Sketchbook Brewing Company founder Cesar Maron said the partnership was an easy "cheers" when he got the call from the governor’s office and the Illinois Craft Brewer’s Guild.

"We were just excited to be able to participate in something. That is going to bring $50,000 or more people to the Chicagoland area," Maron said.

The request - create a special beer for DNC attendees to showcase the state’s booming craft beer scene.

"They kind of let us take the lead on that. As the experts on making great beer. As for Sketchbook, what we did was we wanted something that was approachable to everyone. So we ended up with a sessionable West Coast IPA," Maron said.

"A light beer, shining those tropical and citrus notes. Of the hops," Maron said.

Maron said he immediately knew he wanted his selection to highlight Sketchbook’s use of water from Lake Michigan.

"Those hop notes play really well with the water profile of the Great Lakes," Maron said.

"All the breweries here, if you ask them - we’re all very proud of being in such an accessible, great water - one of the great in the country that actually works really well with IPA’s and all beer styles," Maron added.

"One of the reasons why Chicago breweries are so great and why people love beer from Chicago craft breweries is that has to do with the Lake Michigan water," said Ken Henricks, owner of Alter Brewing.

Henricks is behind the other variety of JBeer being poured at the convention.

"We were super excited and humbled by the opportunity to do that. I mean what an opportunity to showcase a small local brand on a national stage," Henricks said.

Their choice for JBeer - a refreshing Mexican lager.

"We wanted to do something approachable, clean, crisp. And then what makes a Mexican lager a Mexican lager is the fermentable sugars come from corn. So there’s actually a corn sweetness to that beer as well which we think everybody is going to enjoy," Henricks said.

Pritzker himself got to sample both beers at a recent unveiling event ahead of the convention. The owners of both breweries got to take part and share details about their beer babies. Both said they hope this will get more people to drink local when they reach for a brew.

"We jumped on it to represent not only our brand but also represent every other small business brand breweries in Illinois," Maron said.

"Chicago is such a great craft beer scene. So these two are just a very small sampling of the world of craft beer. And again, people are really digging them. So we’re happy," Henricks said.