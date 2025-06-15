Chicago crash: 3 girls hurt, 1 critically, in NW Side crash, driver in custody, CPD says

The Brief Three girls and a 34-year-old driver were injured in a car crash on Chicago's Northwest Side on Saturday night. One of the girls was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple fractures. The 34-year-old driver was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.



Three girls were injured, one critically, in a crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Saturday night, and a driver is in custody.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of N. Western Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 34-year-old man driving a Lexus SUV sedan was traveling southbound on Western Avenue when he hit a Lexus sedan traveling eastbound on Thomas Street, police said.

The SUV then hit two unoccupied parked cars on Western Avenue.

Three people inside the SUV were injured, including the driver who had bruising to the body, a 13-year-old girl who had cuts to her face, and a 9-year-old girl who had multiple fractures to her head, face, and arm.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The 9-year-old girl was taken to Humboldt Park Health, initially reported in critical condition.

One passenger in the sedan, an 11-year-old girl, had minor injuries to her head. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

The 34-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested and issued nine citations. Police said charges are pending against the driver.

The driver of the sedan was issued one citation.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the driver of the SUV.