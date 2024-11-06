Investigation underway in Chicago after man found with multiple gunshot wounds in car crash

An investigation is underway on Chicago's West Side after a man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that around 12:16 p.m., a 41-year-old man was found unresponsive in his vehicle in the 600 block of North Lawndale Avenue. The vehicle had collided with a parked car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in grave condition, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

No arrests have been made, and Area Four detectives are leading the investigation.