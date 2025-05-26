Chicago crash that killed family matriarch prompts calls for speed bumps, surveillance cameras
CHICAGO - An 84-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car in Garfield Ridge, sparking calls from her family for better traffic enforcement on a stretch of road long known by residents for speeding and street racing.
What we know:
Maria Ochoa was crossing the street Saturday evening when a two-car crash sent one vehicle careening into her. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Archer Avenue and Laramie in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood.
Police said the vehicles collided when one made a sudden turn, causing the other to flip and hit Ochoa. She was taken to the hospital and later died. Both drivers, including a 26-year-old man who received a citation, were not injured.
Ochoa was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family gathered Monday near the accident site to mourn their loss and push for safer streets.
What's next:
As Area One detectives continue their investigation, Ochoa’s son is calling for traffic calming measures like speed bumps and more surveillance cameras along Archer Avenue.
