Chicago crime: Suburban man charged in crash that killed 14-year-old boy, CPD says

A suburban man was charged with reckless homicide in connection with a crash on Chicago's North Side that killed a 14-year-old boy back in January.

What we know:

William Andrade, 26, was charged with reckless homicide, according to the Chicago Police Department.

William Andrade (Chicago Police Department)

Police said the Rolling Meadows man was driving in the 6300 block of North Albany Avenue in West Ridge on Jan. 30, 2025, when he struck another car with the teen inside.

The boy later died from injuries stemming from the crash.

Andrade was arrested by Chicago police and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.