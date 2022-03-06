Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: 1 beaten, another critically shot in West Englewood

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Chicago
CHICAGO - One man was shot and another beaten in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood Sunday, according to police. 

Chicago police said a 32-year-old man and 55-year-old man were sitting in a parked car in the 5700 block of South Wolcott after 6 a.m., when two unknown offenders in a silver car approached. 

The offenders got out of the car and fired shots at the 32-year-old, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition. 

The 55-year-old man was battered, not shot, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.