Chicago crime: 1 dead, 3 wounded in Ashburn drive-by shooting

One person was killed and three others were wounded after being shot in Ashburn Monday afternoon.

At about 2:35 p.m., four people were inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of West 79th Street when occupants inside another vehicle began shooting at the victims, police said.

The victim's vehicle then struck a semi-truck at the intersection of 79th and Columbus.

A 16-year-old was shot in the arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and was transported to an area hospital, also in good condition.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was struck in the leg and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Four weapons were recovered from the scene.

The offending vehicle then fled the area. No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.