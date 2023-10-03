Chicago crime: 17-year-old shot after trying to break up fight

A teen boy was shot while attempting to break up a fight in Kenwood Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:32 p.m., a 17-year-old boy attempted to assist in breaking up a fight in the 4300 block of South Lake Park when the offenders from the fight left and returned with a firearm, police said.

One of the offenders then fired shots, striking the teen and a 19-year-old man.

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The 19-year-old was transported to an area hospital, also in stable condition.

No offenders are in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.