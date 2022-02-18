Chicago crime: 18-year-old fatally shot in the head on city's West Side

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of West Arthington.

At about 4:34 p.m., the victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect shot him in the head and neck, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating.