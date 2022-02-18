Expand / Collapse search
Chicago crime: 18-year-old fatally shot in the head on city's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
North Lawndale
FOX 32 Chicago

Examining Chicago crime trends so far in 2022

Kim Smith, director of programs at the University of Chicago Crime Lab, breaks down some of the factors contributing to crime in Chicago and how the numbers are trending so far in 2022.

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of West Arthington.

At about 4:34 p.m., the victim was on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect shot him in the head and neck, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating. 