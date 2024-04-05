Chicago crime: 2 in critical condition, suspect on the run after West Town shooting

A shooting in West Town left two men in critical condition and a suspect is still on the run.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of W. Maypole, according to Chicago police.

Two men, a 47-year-old and a 19-year-old, were in the alley when a suspect fired in their direction, CPD says.

The 47-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say the 19-year-old was shot in the back and neck. He was taken to Sroger Hospital and is in serious condition.

Further details on the suspect haven't been released.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation continues.