Chicago crime: 2 injured, 1 critically in stabbing on SW Side

Chicago police are investigating a stabbing that happened in a home in Archer Heights early Friday.

A 44-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were inside a residence in the 4700 block of South Springfield just after midnight when they got into a fight with someone they knew.

The offender pulled a knife and stabbed the victims.

The woman was transported by the CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to the head.

Police say the man was transported by the CFD to Christ Medical Center in fair condition with stab wounds to the hands.

The offender is in custody as Area One detectives continue to investigate.