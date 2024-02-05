Chicago crime: 2 retail stores robbed at knifepoint within 30 minutes of each other on Northwest Side

Two retail stores were robbed at knifepoint on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday night.

In each incident, an unknown offender entered a retail store, displayed a knife and announced a robbery.

The offender then robbed the retail store of money and fled the scene.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

4300 block of North Kedzie Avenue on Feb. 4 at 7:06 p.m.

3100 block of West Irving Park Road on Feb. 4 at 7:27 p.m.

Chicago police say the offender is an American-Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 18 years old and has a light complexion. He is roughly six-foot-one and weighs about 220 pounds.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 3/Area 5 at (312) 746-7394.