Chicago crime: 2 shot on Near South Side, police say

Two men were shot, one critically injured, on the city’s Near South Side on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of S. Federal Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victims, a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old man, were traveling together in a car when they were shot by an unidentified gunman, police said.

The 23-year-old was shot twice in the abdomen and once in the arm. He was listed in critical condition.

The 20-year-old was shot multiple times in his lower body. He was listed in fair condition.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.