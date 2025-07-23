Chicago crime: 2-year-old girl abducted on South Side has been safely located, sources say
CHICAGO - A 2-year-old girl who was abducted at gunpoint early Wednesday during a home invasion on the city's South Side has been safely located, authorities said.
Attumn Shelley was found Wednesday evening, though further details are limited.
The backstory:
Chicago police say three armed suspects, including a known female offender and two unknown males, forced their way into a home in the 4800 block of South Michigan Avenue around 4:50 a.m.
The trio took the toddler, identified as Shelley, and fled in a stolen gray Nissan SUV with the Illinois license plate "ER12467."
The female offender was identified as Attumn's mother, 22-year-old Angelique Mobley, according to police. She's described as being 5-foot-1 and was wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Pictured is Angelique Mobley. (Chicago PD )
Mobley, the two male suspects and Shelley are traveling in a gray 2021 Nissan Kicks with an Illinois license plate that reads, "ER12467."
Police described Shelley as a Black female, with a light brown complexion, and brown hair.
Investigators say the kidnapping appears to be domestic-related. No injuries were reported, according to police.
What's next:
It's unknown if any of the three suspects, including Shelley's mother, are in custody or if they are facing any charges.
We'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police.