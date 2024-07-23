Chicago crime: 29-year-old man shot while standing on front porch

A man was shot while standing on a front porch on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:43 p.m., a 29-year-old man was on the front porch of a residence in the 1800 block of South St. Louis Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up, police said.

At that time, an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.