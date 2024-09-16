Chicago crime: 4 shot, including child, in Back of the Yards

Four people were shot, including one child, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting occurred near 51st and Laflin streets.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, two people were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

One child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The fourth person was taken to St. Bernard in good condition.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.