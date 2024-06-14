Chicago crime: 4 wounded in Calumet Heights drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in Calumet Heights left four people wounded, one critically, Friday morning.

Police said the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue around 3 a.m. when someone in a red sedan shot at them.

A 33-year-old woman walked to Trinity Hospital where she was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said two men, ages 30 and 37, walked into Trinity Hospital in fair condition. The Chicago Fire Department transported a 44-year-old man to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.