Chicago crime: 5-year-old boy shot while sitting outside

A child was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

At about 10:02 a.m., a 5-year-old boy was sitting outside in the 1200 block of North Laramie when he was shot in the left leg, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Chicago police said no suspects are in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

