Chicago crime: 63-year-old charged in Back of the Yards shooting

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The Brief A 63-year-old man is charged in a shooting that left another man seriously wounded in Back of the Yards. Police say the suspect shot a 42-year-old man he knew during an altercation inside a home. The suspect was arrested shortly after the incident and is due in court for a detention hearing.



A 63-year-old man has been charged with a shooting that left another man seriously wounded last weekend in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday inside a residence near 45th and Wood streets.

Dennis White was involved in an altercation with a 42-year-old man he knew when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest, police said. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

White was taken into custody roughly 40 minutes after the shooting. A gun was also recovered from the scene.

White was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the relationship between White and the victim. It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday.