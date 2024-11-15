Chicago crime: 1 person in custody after attempted burglary leads to crash with CPD squad car

One person was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after an attempted burglary at a business on Chicago’s North Side led to a crash involving a squad car.

At around 3:34 a.m., three people attempted to break into a business located in the 2600 block of North Halsted Street. The offenders removed the front door of the business, but officers arrived on the scene before they could gain entry.

Before officers got out of their squad car, a gray Infiniti sedan crashed into the vehicle before fleeing south on Halsted. Two more offenders escaped in a second vehicle, possibly a Jeep, heading north on the same street.

One suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers at the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and charges are pending as the investigation continues.