Chicago crime: Boy, 13, robbed girl at gunpoint on South Side, police say

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was accused of robbing a 13-year-old girl at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side. The boy was arrested and charged with multiple crimes, police said.



A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a 13-year-old girl on Chicago’s South Side on Friday.

What we know:

The alleged robbery took place in the 300 block of West 75th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested by police in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street in Englewood.

He was charged with armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor criminal trespassing to a vehicle, police said.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect since he was underage.

It was unclear what was taken or if the victim was harmed.