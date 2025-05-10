Chicago crime: Boy, 13, robbed girl at gunpoint on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a 13-year-old girl on Chicago’s South Side on Friday.
What we know:
The alleged robbery took place in the 300 block of West 75th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The 13-year-old boy was arrested by police in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street in Englewood.
He was charged with armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor criminal trespassing to a vehicle, police said.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the suspect since he was underage.
It was unclear what was taken or if the victim was harmed.