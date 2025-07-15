Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot on South Side

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the groin just after midnight while walking in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood. He was hospitalized in good condition as police continue to search for the shooter.



A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting overnight in Chicago's Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was walking outside at midnight when he was shot in the groin in the 6400 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.