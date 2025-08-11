Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot in Bridgeport

The Brief A 14-year-old boy was shot in the back late Sunday night while walking in Bridgeport and is in good condition at Stroger Hospital. No arrests have been made as Area One detectives investigate



A 14-year-old boy was shot while walking in Bridgeport late Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

The teen was walking just before midnight when gunfire broke out and struck him in the back in the 900 block of West 29th Street, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The victim was unable to provide any more information about the shooting.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.