Chicago crime: Boy, 14, shot in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot while walking in Bridgeport late Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
The teen was walking just before midnight when gunfire broke out and struck him in the back in the 900 block of West 29th Street, according to police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
The victim was unable to provide any more information about the shooting.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.
