Chicago crime: Person shot in Burnside alley left critically wounded

An individual is in critical condition after being shot in a South Side alley Monday night.

Chicago police responded to shots fired in the Burnside neighborhood at approximately 10:36 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the inner thigh.

The victim was found in the 9300 block of South Eberhart Avenue. Police did not disclose the victim's age.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No one is in custody as Chicago police investigate.