Chicago crime: 18-year-old arrested after robbing 2 teens at gunpoint
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged in connection with the armed robberies of two other teens Tuesday in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.
South Side armed robberies
What we know:
The armed robberies happened just before 7 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.
The 18-year-old was allegedly part of a group that held up both boys, 15 and 17, at gunpoint.
Roughly 40 minutes later, the teen was taken into custody. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
The 18-year-old has not been identified because he was a minor at the time of the robbery, police said.
What's next:
He has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.