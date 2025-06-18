Chicago crime: 18-year-old arrested after robbing 2 teens at gunpoint

The Brief An 18-year-old has been charged in the armed robbery of two teenage boys Tuesday evening in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood. The suspect, who was allegedly part of a group that held up the 15- and 17-year-olds at gunpoint, was arrested about 40 minutes later. Because he was a minor at the time of the incident, his identity has not been released.



An 18-year-old was charged in connection with the armed robberies of two other teens Tuesday in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood.

South Side armed robberies

What we know:

The armed robberies happened just before 7 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.

The 18-year-old was allegedly part of a group that held up both boys, 15 and 17, at gunpoint.

Roughly 40 minutes later, the teen was taken into custody. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The 18-year-old has not been identified because he was a minor at the time of the robbery, police said.

What's next:

He has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.