Chicago crime: Chatham shooting leaves 1 dead, another critically wounded

The Brief A man was killed and another critically injured in a shooting Sunday night in Chatham. Police said the men were shot on South Ingleside Avenue and taken to University of Chicago Hospital. No arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



A man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting took place around 9:42 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found one man had been shot several times in the torso and the other had been shot once in the head. They were both taken to University of Chicago Hospital where one of the men died.

The man who was shot in the head was listed in critical condition on Monday morning.

Police said no arrests have been made and Area Two detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how the shooting unfolded or how many suspects were involved.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the man who was killed.