Chicago crime: 2 men wounded in CTA Red Line shooting after reported disturbance

Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the CTA Red Line that happened Saturday night in South Loop.

The victims were said to be causing a disturbance on a stopped train near the Roosevelt Station in the 1100 block of State Street when the shooting happened.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. A 20-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Northwestern in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned.

Area Three detectives are investigating.