Chicago crime: 2 men wounded in CTA Red Line shooting after reported disturbance

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Transit Authority
A person of interest was being questioned after two men were shot on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt Station. Police say the victims were causing a disturbance before a male offender fired at them.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the CTA Red Line that happened Saturday night in South Loop

The victims were said to be causing a disturbance on a stopped train near the Roosevelt Station in the 1100 block of State Street when the shooting happened. 

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. A 20-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. 

A 25-year-old man was taken to Northwestern in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say a weapon was recovered and a person of interest is being questioned. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 