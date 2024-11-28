Chicago crime: 3 wounded, 1 critically, after gunfire erupts in alley

Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Thursday in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. in an alley in the 5500 block of South Ada, police said.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and walked into an area hospital in good condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the legs and also walked into an area hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody, and Area One detectives are investigating.