Chicago crime: 5 people hospitalized after shooting on Far South Side

By Cody King
Published  July 3, 2025 3:38pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Five people were shot early Thursday in the 600 block of East 133rd Street on Chicago’s Far South Side.
    • Victims range in age from 21 to 31 and are hospitalized with injuries ranging from stable to critical.
    • No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate the shooting with no details released about a suspect or motive.

CHICAGO - A shooting early Thursday on Chicago’s Far South Side left five people injured and hospitalized, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 3:17 a.m. in the 600 block of East 133rd Street. Police said an unknown suspect opened fire on a group of people gathered outside, striking five victims.

The victims are:

  • A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arm and thigh, in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital
  • A 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, in critical condition at Christ Hospital
  • A 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, in stable condition at Christ Hospital
  • A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, in serious but stable condition at the University of Chicago Hospital
  • A 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, condition unknown at Christ Hospital

What we don't know:

No further details on what led to the shooting or the suspect have been released. 

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

