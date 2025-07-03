Chicago crime: 5 people hospitalized after shooting on Far South Side

The Brief Five people were shot early Thursday in the 600 block of East 133rd Street on Chicago’s Far South Side. Victims range in age from 21 to 31 and are hospitalized with injuries ranging from stable to critical. No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate the shooting with no details released about a suspect or motive.



A shooting early Thursday on Chicago’s Far South Side left five people injured and hospitalized, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 3:17 a.m. in the 600 block of East 133rd Street. Police said an unknown suspect opened fire on a group of people gathered outside, striking five victims.

The victims are:

A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arm and thigh, in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital

A 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, in critical condition at Christ Hospital

A 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, in stable condition at Christ Hospital

A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, in serious but stable condition at the University of Chicago Hospital

A 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, condition unknown at Christ Hospital

What we don't know:

No further details on what led to the shooting or the suspect have been released.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.