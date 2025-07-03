Chicago crime: 5 people hospitalized after shooting on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting early Thursday on Chicago’s Far South Side left five people injured and hospitalized, police said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred at 3:17 a.m. in the 600 block of East 133rd Street. Police said an unknown suspect opened fire on a group of people gathered outside, striking five victims.
The victims are:
- A 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arm and thigh, in critical condition at the University of Chicago Hospital
- A 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, in critical condition at Christ Hospital
- A 29-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, in stable condition at Christ Hospital
- A 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, in serious but stable condition at the University of Chicago Hospital
- A 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, condition unknown at Christ Hospital
What we don't know:
No further details on what led to the shooting or the suspect have been released.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.