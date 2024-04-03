Chicago crime: 2 shot, 1 critically wounded in Gresham

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood that left two people injured Tuesday night.

The victims were sitting in a parked car in the 7600 block of South Paulina Street around 9:30 p.m. when three male offenders came up to them and fired shots.

A 20-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. A 30-year-old man was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The suspects remain at large. Area Two detectives are investigating.