Chicago crime: Gunmen open fire on 3 teens sitting inside vehicle in Uptown

Three teens were shot while inside a vehicle in Uptown Friday morning.

At about 10:31 a.m., two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were in a parked vehicle in the 4400 block of North Sheridan Road when a vehicle with unknown offenders approached, police said.

The offenders then opened fire on the three victims.

One 18-year-old was shot in the foot. The other 18-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head.

The 16-year-old was shot in both of his thighs.

The victims self-transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The offenders then fled the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.