Chicago crime: Man, 45, charged with attempted murder of teen, police say

article

A 45-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old man.

What we know:

Dwayne Jenkins was arrested on Thursday in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police identified him as the person who allegedly shot and seriously injured the teen on April 23 in the 7100 block of South Cyril Avenue in South Shore, CPD said.

The victim was standing in the alley a little before 7 p.m. that day when Jenkins allegedly fired multiple gunshots in his direction. The teen was hit in the lower back and later contacted police.

Jenkins was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing last Friday.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if Jenkins would be held in custody as he awaits trial.