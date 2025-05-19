Chicago crime: Man, 24, killed in Mayfair shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood.
The backstory:
The 24-year-old was outside around 10:13 p.m. when he got into a fight with another person in the 4500 block of North Kennicott Avenue, according to Chicago police. Another person at the scene shot the 24-year-old in the back before fleeing the scene.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released his identity.
Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.