Chicago crime: Man, 24, killed in Mayfair shooting

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night during a fight in Chicago’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. on North Kennicott Avenue, and the suspect fled the scene. The victim died at Mount Sinai Hospital, and no arrests have been made as Area Five detectives investigate.



A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood.

The backstory:

The 24-year-old was outside around 10:13 p.m. when he got into a fight with another person in the 4500 block of North Kennicott Avenue, according to Chicago police. Another person at the scene shot the 24-year-old in the back before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not yet released his identity.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.