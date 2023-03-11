Chicago crime: Man, 61, stabbed after refusing to give suspect money

A man was stabbed multiple times in South Shore Friday night after refusing to give money to another man.

At about 11 p.m., the 61-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of East 76th Street when a male offender approached and asked for money.

The man refused and was stabbed multiple times by the offender. He was transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody. Area two detectives are investigating.

Just a few hours later, another stabbing took place on a CTA platform in the Loop.

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times around 1:30 a.m. on the Adams and Wabash platform and later died from her injuries.

No offender is in custody.