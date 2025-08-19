Chicago crime: Man charged in East Side shooting

article

The Brief A 36-year-old man was charged in an April shooting that seriously injured another man in South Chicago. Sergio Martinez was arrested Sunday and is due in court Wednesday.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man in April in the East Side neighborhood.

What we know:

Sergio Martinez, 36, allegedly shot a 36-year-old man on April 21 in the 10800 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police.

Martinez was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

What's next:

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.