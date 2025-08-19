Chicago crime: Man charged in East Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man in April in the East Side neighborhood.
What we know:
Sergio Martinez, 36, allegedly shot a 36-year-old man on April 21 in the 10800 block of South Burley Avenue, according to police.
Martinez was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
What's next:
Martinez is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.