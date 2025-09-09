Chicago crime: Man charged in fatal shooting of 57-year-old on West Side, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man on Chicago's West Side. Jermaine Sutton was charged with first-degree murder and cannabis possession.



A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 57-year-old man on the city’s West Side over the weekend.

What we know:

Jermaine Sutton, of Chicago, was charged with murder and misdemeanor cannabis possession, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jermaine Sutton (Chicago Police Department)

Police said he was the suspect who allegedly fatally shot the victim in the 3000 block of W. Polk Street on Saturday morning.

The victim was found outside with gunshot wounds to the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, according to CPD.

The victim was identified as James L. Chatman by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sutton was arrested the next day by CPD’s Area Four Homicide Investigation Support Team.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.