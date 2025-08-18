Chicago crime: Man, 28, critically wounded in South Side shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Monday on the South Side, Chicago police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:24 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police.
Officers said the victim was walking when an unidentified man approached on foot and began firing in his direction before fleeing.
The victim was struck multiple times in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
What's next:
Police said no arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.