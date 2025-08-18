Chicago crime: Man, 28, critically wounded in South Side shooting, police say

The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back early Monday on Chicago's South Side. The shooting happened around 3:24 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Stony Island Avenue. Police said the man is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.



A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Monday on the South Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:24 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police.

Officers said the victim was walking when an unidentified man approached on foot and began firing in his direction before fleeing.

The victim was struck multiple times in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

What's next:

Police said no arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.