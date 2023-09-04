Chicago crime: Man found critically wounded in alley after being shot twice

A man was found critically wounded in a West Side alley Sunday night after being shot.

At about 9:38 p.m., a 27-year-old man was found in an alley in the 400 block of North Central Avenue with a gunshot wound to his left leg and arm, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.