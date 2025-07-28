Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Man killed in Lawndale shooting

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  July 28, 2025 9:22am CDT
North Lawndale
    • A man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds early Monday in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. 
    • He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. 
    • Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity.

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers found the victim unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back and arm around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

