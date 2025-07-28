Chicago crime: Man killed in Lawndale shooting

The Brief A man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds early Monday in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later died. Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity.



A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers found the victim unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back and arm around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was provided.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.