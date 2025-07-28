Chicago crime: Man killed in Lawndale shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers found the victim unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the back and arm around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of South Kolmar Avenue, according to police.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No further information was provided.
What we don't know:
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.
