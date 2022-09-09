Chicago crime: Man riding scooter struck by vehicle then fatally shot in South Shore

A man riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle and then fatally shot in South Shore Friday night.

At about 6:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was riding a scooter in the 2300 block of East 71st Street when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata.

The man then ran westbound on 71st Street.

Then, an occupant from the vehicle that struck him, produced a gun and fired shots.

The man was struck in the head and chest.

The vehicle then collided with a guard rail, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.