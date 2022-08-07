Chicago crime: Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times at party in Austin

A man was seriously injured after being shot at a party on Chicago's West Side Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 5200 block of W. North Avenue.

At about 5 a.m., a 28-year-old man was at a party when an altercation ensued.

The man was shot multiple times in the body.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody at this time.