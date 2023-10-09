Chicago crime: Man shot after being robbed on the South Side

A man was shot after being robbed on Chicago's South Side Sunday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., a 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South Vincennes when two unknown offenders armed with handguns demanded his property, police said.

After the man complied, one of the offenders shot him and then fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the left forearm and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.